New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Delhi Police's Narcotics Squad has apprehended two interstate drug suppliers and seized 9.350 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs 4.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Rakesh (46) and Nitesh Nanda (34).

"The Narcotics Squad of North East District apprehended two interstate drug suppliers and seized 9.350 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs 4.5 lakhs. The arrests were made during a special anti-drug drive conducted in the jurisdiction of PS Harsh Vihar," as per an official release.

Also Read | Kota Road Accident: Elderly Couple, Grandson Killed After Motorcycle Skids off National Highway in Rajasthan.

During the patrol, officers spotted two suspicious individuals carrying a plastic bag on motorcycles. On being stopped for questioning, the suspects tried to mislead the team. However, a thorough search of their belongings led to the recovery of 9.350 kg of ganja.

"A case under Sections 20/25 of the NDPS Act was promptly registered at PS Harsh Vihar, and both suspects were taken into custody. They were later identified as Rakesh (46), Nitesh Nanda (34)," the release read.

Also Read | Those Challenging Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court Are 'Anti-Constitution': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.

During sustained interrogation, Rakesh was revealed to be the primary supplier of the contraband to Nitesh Nanda. Further background checks uncovered that Rakesh is a repeat offender with a criminal record, including four previous cases, two of which were registered under the NDPS Act.

Police also seized two motorcycles used in the commission of the crime. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further links, identify the origin of the drug supply, and determine the extent of the accused individuals' involvement in other cases.

Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)