New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a cash collection agent in south Delhi's Saket area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kundan (19), Raja (20), both residents of Sangam Vihar and Hafiz Alam (19), a resident of Khanpur, they said.

Police said that the three along with their associate, who recently came out on parole, had robbed the complainant.

On Wednesday, a person lodged a complaint at the Saket Police Station saying he had collected cash from various shops located in Devli and Dakshinpuri areas.

While he was going to his office in Chhatarpur, an auto rickshaw hit him from behind at MB Road near Lado Sarai, a senior police officer said.

Three men came out of the rickshaw and started beating him. They then fled with his bag containing around Rs 50,000, the officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and found that the autorickshaw did not have a number plate, police said.

“On Thursday, police found a suspicious auto on MB Road and stopped it. The vehicle was driven by Kundan and one country made pistol was recovered from his possession. He confessed to his crime and on his instance, Raja and Hafiz Alam were also arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

One more accused person has been identified but is absconding. He was released on parole recently and had hatched the plan to rob the collection agent, they said.

He was found to be involved in more than 15 such cases, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest him.

