New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Five individuals, including two police personnel, have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a cyber fraud case involving illicit fund transfers amounting to Rs 75 lakh.

The arrests come after an investigation following the disappearance of a police officer under suspicion.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police, irregularities were first noticed during the disposal of cases registered at Police Station Cyber, North-East District (NED). Based on the initial findings, three FIRs were registered under sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an Investigating Officer (IO) posted at the cyber police station who had been absconding since March 19.

A dedicated team was formed to trace the missing officer and gather further information. During the course of the primary investigation, the police discovered a cyber fraud scheme in which ₹75 lakh had been illicitly transferred through four separate fraudulent transactions by presenting judicial orders obtained through dishonest means, which were issued on behalf of purported complainants.

Based on technical surveillance and leads obtained, the police conducted a raid on July 18 at Emerald City, opposite Aurobindo Hospital in Indore. The raid led to the arrest of Ankur Malik, a 32-year-old resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, who is a police officer, along with his female associate.

The police recovered ₹12 lakh in cash, 820 grams of gold in the form of coins and bars, 200 grams of gold jewellery, 11 smartphones, one HP laptop, three ATM cards, and several other documents from the premises.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed the names of their accomplices, following which further raids were carried out. Three more individuals were arrested: Mohd. Ilyaas (40) from Chand Bagh, Arif alias Monu (35) from Kabir Nagar, and Shadab (23) from New Kardampuri--all residents of Delhi.

The Delhi Police confirmed that further investigation is underway. (ANI)

