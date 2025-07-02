New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Only seven overage vehicles were impounded by authorities on the second day on Wednesday of fuel ban for end of life vehicles, even as petrol pumps reported less traffic, officials said.

Under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), petrol pumps across Delhi have been asked not to provide fuel to end-of-life vehicles starting Tuesday with the Transport Department along with the Delhi Police and traffic personnel putting in place a detailed enforcement strategy to ensure strict compliance.

According to officials, 78 overage vehicles were seen on cameras. However, only seven vehicles were impounded -- one by Transport department and three each by Delhi Police and MCD, they added.

Nischal Singhania, president of Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association, told PTI, "There was generally less traffic at petrol pumps. Fuel stations at the border areas also reported relatively less movement. The decreased movement was not only restricted to end-of-life vehicles but also valid ones."

Another pump owner, requesting anonymity, said it could be a result of fear psychoais.

"There is police presence and increased checking. People who have valid vehicles might just be scared to venture out for the fear of being caught for any other offence. Although, police are not checking valid vehicles," he added.

A war of words erupted over the ban between the Delhi government and opposition AAP, with the latter calling it a 'Tughlaqi farmaan'.

The Delhi government on Wednesday said it will apprise the CAQM about the measures being taken by the government to mitigate pollution in the national capital and accused the previous AAP-led administration of inaction on the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi ministers Pankaj Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the crackdown on end-of-life vehicles resulted from multiple orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) since 2014 and a subsequent Supreme Court ruling in 2018.

The AAP has slammed the decision not to provide fuel to overage vehicles. The party called the decision a "Tughlaqi" order, declaring it anti-people and pro-corporate.

