New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): An elderly man who sustained critical injuries in a fight with his neighbours over a parking spot in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area died during treatment, said police.

The fighting incident occurred on November 5, said officials.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Stabbed, Locked in Toilet on Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Bhagalpur District.

According to the Delhi police, a case was registered against the accused, identified as Rajkumar Madan, and his two sons in Rajouri Garden police station upon receiving the information about the incident and the accused are currently in judicial custody.

The victim's son Abhishek Pratap Singh, in his complaint to the police, said that he had reached Delhi from his in-laws' place with his wife and his child when the Madan family living in the neighbourhood parked their car at the parking place of his car.

Also Read | BJP Leader Killed in Gujarat: 55-Year-Old Local BJP Functionary Dead in Clash With Neighbours at Dhari in Amreli District, Three Arrested.

Abhishek Pratap complained about this to Rajkumar Madan and asked him to remove the car but Rajkumar's two sons also followed him and started beating Abhishek.

Meanwhile, when Abhishek's 72-year-old father Amar Singh saw the fight taking place, he came down to the house and tried to sort the fight and defend his son.

Abhishek, in his complaint, alleged that during this incident both the sons of Rajkumar picked up his father and threw him on the road, due to which he received head injury.

Abhishek further mentioned in his complaint that he also fell down during the attack after which he rushed his father to the hospital as he was bleeding from the head.

Amar Singh (Abhishek's father) succumbed to his injury during the treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)