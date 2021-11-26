New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The national capital reported 23 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, as per the Delhi state health bulletin on Friday.

With this, the cumulative cases of infection reached 14,40,807 including 301 active cases.

Also Read | Sensex Declines 1,687 Points As New COVID-19 Variant Emerges in South Africa.

The city reported zero COVID-19 fatalities following which the total death toll remained at 25,095 and the case fatality rate remained at 1.74 per cent.

31 fresh discharges were added to the tally thereby taking the total discharges to 1415,411.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Likely To Be Launched on December 12, 2021: Report.

A total of 58,615 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 1,02,730 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city in the last 24 hours. With this, cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in the city escalated to 2,22,59,133. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)