New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Director General Medical Services (Army) and Senior Colonel Commandant Lt Gen Sadhna S Nair inaugurated the Adult Vaccination Centre and a state-of-the-art Bronchoscopy Suite at the Army Hospital Research and Referral, New Delhi on Saturday.

Defence Ministry said that the Centre will provide comprehensive immunisation services to all eligible adults, offering vaccines for Influenza, Pneumococcus, Hepatitis, and other preventable diseases.

The newly established Bronchoscopy Suite is equipped with advanced technology for performing a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic airway procedures.

The facilities aim to enhance preventive healthcare and advanced diagnostic capabilities for patients visiting the hospital.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Commandant Lt Gen Shankar Narayan; Deputy Commandant Maj Gen Amul Kapoor, along with senior officers from the hospital, station, and the Directorate. (ANI)

