New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi-NCR is reeling under the 'severe' category, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday sought responses from the Chief Secretaries of the affected states and directed to take immediate remedial action and submit the action taken report before the Tribunal.

The air quality in the national capital turned 'severe' on Friday morning, with Mundka recording the highest Air Quality Index (498).

"A serious condition is reflected in various cities in air quality Bulletins. Hence, immediate action is required for the prevention and control of air pollution in these cities so as to ensure better air quality to the residents, said NGT in a statement.

"In view of the NGT seeks response of Chief Secretaries of the States where the cities AQI has dipped to severe, very poor and poor, are directed to take immediate remedial action and submit action taken report before the Tribunal," added the statement.

Meanwhile, the Delhi air pollution on Friday pulled up Delhi's forest department for passing stereotypical orders allowing the felling of trees in the national capital and asked if you wanted people to live in gas chambers? It's only the application of mind and it's only sensitivity.

The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh showed displeasure at the casual approach of the Delhi Forest Department and its officials and said, "What we're trying to sensitise you--you aren't understanding. This is dereliction of duty. Cutting corners--total disregard of court orders. You are responsible for the mess the citizens of Delhi are in today."

Court observation came while hearing a petition seeking contempt action against the Delhi forest authorities for allowing the felling of trees by passing one-line orders and not giving any reasons for such permission. (ANI)

