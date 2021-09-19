New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday and is likely to remain so for the next five days, according to government forecasting agencies.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 82 on Sunday. It was 69 on Saturday and 62 on Friday.

Also Read | #MeToo Shadow Over Punjab CM-Designate Charanjit Singh Channi, Accused of Sending Indecent Messages to Woman IAS Officer.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the city's average PM2.5 level stood at 35 microgram per cubic metre (µg/m³) and PM10 level at 85 µg/m³.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)