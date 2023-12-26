India News | Delhi Airport: 2 Flights Diverted, Nearly 30 Delayed Due to Dense Fog

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Two flights were diverted and nearly 30 flights delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to dense fog.

One flight each of IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted to Jaipur, an official said.

Also Read | Aircraft Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded in France Over Suspected Human Trafficking Lands at Mumbai Airport (Watch Videos).

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, around 30 flights have been delayed in the morning.

In a post on X, DIAL gave a fog alert at around 0730 hrs saying that while landing and takeoffs continue at the Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Strikes Kishtwar.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)