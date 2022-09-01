New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Two men, including a contractual employee working at the airport here, have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 65.57 lakh, a customs department official said on Thursday.

One of the accused was intercepted after his arrival from Riyadh on Tuesday, the official said.

Also Read | Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, Haridwar Hate Speech Accused, Claims Threat to His Life (in Jail), Says ‘I May Be Killed in Suicide Attack’.

Twelve rectangular-shaped gold bars collectively weighing 1.4 kg were recovered from the flyer, kept in his trouser pocket, when he was about to hand them over to the contractual employee in one of the washrooms of the airport, the official said.

The accused staffer is involved in the work of cleaning at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, he said.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Activists Seek CBI Probe and Monitoring by CJI in Sexual Assault Case.

The recovered gold, valued at Rs 65.57 lakh, has been seized and both the accused were arrested, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)