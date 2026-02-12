Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Himachal Apple Growers Association, along with CITU and Himachal Kisan Sabha, actively participated in the nationwide farmers workers' strike called on Thursday, extending full support to the agitation.

Local units of the Apple Growers Association in major apple-producing regions of the state staged protests and demonstrations at the district and block levels, significantly amplifying the demands of farmers and workers.

In Rohru, a large gathering was held at the bus stand, with farmers and orchardists from Jubbal, Kotkhai, Rohru, and Chuhara in significant numbers. Addressing the gathering, speakers stressed the need for farmer -worker unity, stating that agriculture and horticulture are passing through a deep crisis due to prevailing policies and that only organised struggle can provide a solution.

During the protest, participants prominently raised demands including the repeal of the four "anti-worker" labour codes, a halt to the eviction of farmers from their land and homes, provision of cultivable land to landless and poor farmers, withdrawal of what they termed anti-farmer tariff policies and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), imposition of adequate import duty on foreign apples, implementation of a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, and proper compensation for losses caused by natural disasters and development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Chauhan, Convener and Chief of the Himachal Apple Growers Association, explained the rationale behind the nationwide strike and its demands.

He alleged that "policy makers and the central government are focused on protecting the interests of large corporate houses, while the rights of farmers, workers and the common people are being consistently sidelined."

Chauhan further said that "policies that weaken the agriculture and horticulture sectors will ultimately have an adverse impact on the rural economy and the country's food security."

Calling the demands "just and legitimate," he urged the government to take immediate and positive steps to address the concerns raised by farmers and workers. He also warned that if the issues remain unresolved, the agitation would intensify and expand.

The Himachal Apple Growers Association clarified that the struggle would continue until concrete decisions are taken on the demands of farmers and workers. The organisation also called on farmers and orchardists across the state to remain united and protect their rights. (ANI)

