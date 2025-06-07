New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah met officers in Delhi who played a key role in recent anti-Naxal operations carried out in Chhattisgarh and congratulated them on their historic success.

Shah said that the Modi government is committed to freeing India from the menace of Naxalism.

In a post on X on Saturday, Union Home Minister said, "Met the officers who played a crucial role in the recent anti-Naxal operations and congratulated them on the historic success of these operations. I am eager to meet the brave jawans who made these operations successful with their courage, and will soon visit Chhattisgarh to meet them. The Modi government is committed to freeing India from the menace of Naxalism."

It is noteworthy that, under the guidance of the Union Home Minister, security forces have been conducting anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. As part of these efforts, the Chhattisgarh Police (including DRG units from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon, and Bijapur districts) carried out an operation in the interior areas of Abujhmad from May 18 to May 21.

On May 21, an encounter in the forests of Boter village resulted in the elimination of 27 Naxals, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and Polit Bureau member Basavaraju alias Gaganna, along with the recovery of a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

The officers involved in this operation, including Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam, Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations/SIB/STF) Vivekanand, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj, Superintendent of Police (Narayanpur) Prabhat Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Bijapur) Jitendra Yadav, and Superintendent of Police (Naxal-free Bastar District) Shalabh Singh, were honored by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and several other senior officials. (ANI)

