New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Shahbad Diary area of Delhi's Rohini, fire services officials said on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, around 130 jhuggis (huts) were gutted in the fire.

As per the officials, the fire call was received at around 10 pm on Sunday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site, they added.

The fire officials said that no causality or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, they said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

