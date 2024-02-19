Mumbai, February 19: A magistrate court in Mumbai recently sentenced a man to three months in jail for dashing into a scooter in South Mumbai. The alleged incident took place back in 2021. The accused, a taxi driver, had reportedly caused injuries to the riders of the scooter due to the collision. The magistrate court awarded a three-month jail term to the taxi driver while stating that "taking a wrong U-turn is a negligent act".

According to a report in the Indian Express, the incident occurred on January 7, 2021, when the man was commuting with his son on a scooter near Tardeo. The taxi driver, identified as Suresh Chourasiya, suddenly took a U-turn towards the right and collided with the informant's scooter. The complainant's son, who was riding a pillion, fell off the scooter and fractured his leg. RoRo Services From Bhayandar to Vasai: Second RoRo Service in Mumbai Metropolitan Region To Start From February 20; Know Timings, Charges and Other Details.

The informant told the court that his son had to undergo surgery. Hence, the court relied on the deposition made by the complainant, who identified Chourasiya as the taxi driver. In his defence, the accused taxi driver said that he was not taking a U-turn but simply moving his car forward. The magistrate court noted that there were damages to the taxi on the right, which showed that he was taking a turn.

The accused also told the court that his taxi was moving at a very low speed of 10 kmph and stated that he could not be accused of rash driving. However, the court said that slow speed is not the criteria to decide rash and negligent driving. While announcing the sentence, the court stated that ignoring traffic rules caused injury to the victim. "When there was no U-turn, and inspite of that if a person tries to take one, then certainly it is a negligent act," the court stated. Mumbai Shocker: Ragpicker Kills 70-Year-Old Woman With Stone in Kandivali To Loot Rs 3,000 She Saved, Arrested.

The order was passed on Wednesday, February 14. The magistrate court in Girgaon also said that "it is the primary responsibility of the driver of the vehicle to ensure the safety of themselves, pedestrians and others" while convicting the accused for negligent driving.

