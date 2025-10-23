New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday visited the War Room at Rail Bhavan and reviewed the railway's preparations ahead of Chhath Puja.

Ashiwni Vishnaw interacted with the officials and guided them to ensure passengers' comfort and security.

Also Read | Did PM Narendra Modi Appeal Citizens To Invest INR 21,000 To Earn up to INR 3,50,000 per Month While Promoting an Investment Platform? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways announced that it will run 1,500 special trains over the next five days, averaging 300 per day.

According to the press release, for the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, Indian Railways is running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over a duration of 61 days, from October 1 to November 30, more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country.

Also Read | Election Commission Wraps Up 2-Day Conference of CEOs in Delhi; Focusses on Poll Preparedness in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal.

So far, a total of 11,865 trips (916 trains) have been notified, including 9,338 reserved and 2,203 unreserved trips. This marks a significant increase from last year, when 7,724 Puja and Diwali special trains were run, reflecting Indian Railways' continued commitment to ensuring smooth and convenient travel during the festive season.

Meanwhile, railway authorities in Sealdah have strengthened arrangements to manage the festive rush. Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) said 136 trains, including 8 special services, are being operated, with holding areas, water facilities, and a war room set up to monitor crowds round the clock.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena, said the Eastern Railway has taken extensive steps to manage the increased foot traffic.

"We have operated 136 trains this time...8 special trains are also being operated from Kolkata...We have also created a holding area in Sealdah and Kolkata where passengers arriving early will be accommodated...To monitor the crowd, we have set up a war room, which receives live feeds from our stations...We have a large number of RPF staff... We have also availed the facilities of ex-servicemen," he said.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The festival starts with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, focusing on purification and preparation. This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated across various Indian states and internationally. This year, it spans from October 25 to 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)