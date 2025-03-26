New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly is likely to be ready to go paperless from the Monsoon Session and MLAs will use the e-Vidhan application through touchscreen desktops, mobile phones and tablets for legislative work, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Budget Session of the Assembly, Gupta said the initiative to go paperless has been fast-tracked to complete the project within 100 days so that legislative work in the Monsoon Session scheduled for June-July is carried out using the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), he said.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Ends 728 Points Lower, Nifty Slips Below 23,451 After 7-Day Winning Streak.

"Adoption of the e-Vidhan application will make the functioning of the assembly, its committees and the secretariat digital and paperless," Gupta said.

The speaker said the MLAs will be given training to use the application, adding that it was quite user-friendly and a permanent facilitation centre will be set up for the purpose.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 25th Roza of Ramzan on March 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

A detailed project report (DPR) on the project has been prepared and three training sessions on the app have already been held, he said.

Gupta said the MLAs will use the application through touchscreen desktops that will be installed at their tables in the assembly hall. The application will be installed on the desktops by the Monsoon Session and legislators will also be able to download it and use it on their smartphones and tablets, he said.

A tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed between the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi government and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on March 22 for the implementation of NeVA, the speaker said, adding that the Centre gave funds to the Vidhan Sabha for the project.

Gupta said all members will be able to submit notices online and receive records of the assembly on their smartphones and tablets.

All functions of the assembly, including lists of business, question lists and other legislative work will be available through the application, he said.

He said the app can also aid an MLA in the management of issues in his constituency and urged the legislators' cooperation in the implementation of NeVA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)