New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Amid the ruckus in the one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called out the CBI raids on him and said that the opposition was unable to digest the praise he received across the world.

"Conduct 1,000 more raids, but you will not find anything on me. I have worked for the progress of education in Delhi. That's the only thing I am guilty of. They aren't able to digest the world praising what we've done," said Dy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath's OSD Motilal Singh Dies in Road Accident in Basti District.

The one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was conducted after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Bhartiya Janata Party was luring party MLAs to topple the Kejriwal government.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly adjourned for 10 mins following an uproar by BJP MLAs over Deputy Speaker's decision to not take questions under Rule 280.

Also Read | Iran Seeks Long-Term Contract With India on Developing Chabahar Port.

Amidst uproar in the Delhi Legislative Assembly session by BJP MLAs, Deputy Speaker ordered the entire opposition MLAs to be marshalled out for the whole day following which the BJP MLAs began a protest outside after being taken out.

The special session of the Delhi assembly was convened on August 26 amid a political slugfest over the CBI raid on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's allegations that BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The letter by Delhi Assembly joint secretary said that the Deputy Speaker has directed the convening of the session for today.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called a meeting of all the MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party at his residence.

Later Kejriwal also attacked the BJP claiming that a fake FIR was registered against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He was talking to media after his visit to Rajghat along with party MLAs.

Kejriwal also claimed that after the long CBI raid at Sisodia's residence, the probe agency did not recover any evidence against him.

"We paid tributes and offered prayers to Mahatma Gandhi. We saw a few days back that there was a fake FIR registered against Manish Sisodia and CBI raided his residence for 12 hours. Even after that, they could not find any documents or unaccounted money," Kejriwal claimed.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

AAP has been levelling allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been threatening and luring AAP MLAs to topple the Kejriwal-led government of Delhi. The BJP has dismissed the allegation as being totally without substance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)