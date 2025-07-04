New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced the formation of six Special Committees, bringing the total number of Committees to 35.

These include Committees focused on critical areas such as the Welfare of Senior Citizens, Peace and Harmony, and the Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disabilities, among others, according to a release issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

These Special Committees have been constituted to strengthen institutional mechanisms and ensure focused attention on the concerns of marginalised and underrepresented communities.

The formation process took place in four phases--11 Committees were formed in the first phase, 7 in the second, 11 in the third, and 6 Special Committees in the fourth phase.

Speaker Gupta stated that with the addition of these new Committees, the Assembly reinforces its commitment to responsive and equitable legislation.

The six Special Committees are: Special Committee on Salary and Other Allowances of Members of Delhi Legislative Assembly; Special House Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour by Government Officers with MLAs; Special Committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi; Special Committee on Peace and Harmony; Special Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens; and Special Committee on Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disability.

The Special Committee on Salary and Other Allowances of Members of Delhi Legislative Assembly will be chaired by Abhay Kumar Verma, with members including Gajender Singh Yadav, Poonam Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Sanjeev Jha, Surya Prakash Khatri, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Vishesh Ravi, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

The Special House Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour by Government Officers with MLAs will be headed by Sanjay Goyal, with members Anil Goyal, Anil Jha, Anil Kumar Sharma, Jarnail Singh, Karnail Singh, Kulwant Rana, Om Prakash Sharma, and Surya Prakash Khatri.

Ravinder Singh Negi will chair the Special Committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, assisted by members Ajay Dutt, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Ashok Goel, Atishi, Kulwant Rana, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Raj Kumar Bhatia, and Sandeep Sehrawat.

Matters of social cohesion will be handled by the Special Committee on Peace and Harmony under Chairperson Chandan Kumar Choudhary, with members Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Ashok Goel, Kulwant Rana, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Neelam Pahalwan, Punardeep Singh Sawhney, Shyam Sharma, and Surya Prakash Khatri.

The welfare of elderly citizens will be overseen by the Special Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens led by Tilak Ram Gupta, with committee members Jitender Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar, Om Prakash Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Ram Singh Netaji, Satish Upadhyay, Umang Bajaj, and Veer Singh Dhingan.

Lastly, the Special Committee on Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disability will be chaired by Karnail Singh, working alongside members Dr. Anil Goyal, Harish Khurana, Kailash Gahlot, Kailash Gangwal, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Prem Chauhan, Shikha Roy, and Virender Singh Kadian. (ANI)

