New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday convened a meeting with officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to discuss implementing the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Delhi Assembly.

The NeVA team was led by Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary and Mission Leader (NeVA).

During the meeting, the NeVA team provided a comprehensive presentation highlighting the application's key features.

"E-Vidhan application will accelerate the availability and management of documents and will also help in making the proceedings of the Assembly more smooth and modern," Vijender Gupta posted on X.

This initiative aligns with the vision of a modern, transparent, and efficient legislative system.

Emphasizing the urgency of the project, Speaker Vijender Gupta directed that the implementation be completed within 100 days.

"Inspired by the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, important steps are being taken towards making the entire assembly paperless through NeVA App. The use of digital technology will make the working system more transparent, efficient and environment-friendly," he added.

He reaffirmed the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "One India, One Application", advocating for digital governance across all legislatures to enhance accessibility and accountability.

"Prime Minister, while emphasizing on the digitization of Legislative Assemblies across the country, had said that all the Houses should move towards digital transition by adopting technological solutions available in the form of NeVA," Delhi Assembly Speaker said.

During the meeting, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht was also present. (ANI)

