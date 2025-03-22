New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to Municipal Corporation of Delhi for 2025-26.

"The Hon'ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Shri Vijender Gupta, has nominated 14 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to represent the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the financial year 2025-2026. These nominations have been made in accordance with Section 3(3)(b)(ii) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957," as per an official release.

Speaking on the nominations, Vijender Gupta stated that the appointed MLAs would assist the MCD in budget formulation, civic administration, and urban governance. Their role will be pivotal in addressing sanitation, infrastructure development, and other municipal challenges to improve the quality of life for Delhi residents.

The Nominated MLAs include Anil Kumar Sharma (Constituency: RK Puram), Chandan Kumar Choudhary (Constituency: Sangam Vihar), Jitender Mahajan (Constituency: Rohtas Nagar), Karnail Singh (Constituency: Shakur Basti), Manoj Kumar Shokeen (Constituency: Nangloi), Neelam Pahalwan (Constituency: Najafgarh), Parduymn Singh Rajput (Constituency: Dwarka), Pravesh Ratn (Constituency: Patel Nagar), Raj Kumar Bhatia (Constituency: Adarsh Nagar), Ram Singh Netaji (Constituency: Badarpur), Ravi Kant (Constituency: Trilokpuri), Sanjay Goyal (Constituency: Shahdara), Surendra Kumar (Constituency: Gokalpur), Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Constituency: Jangpura).

On Wednesday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra expressing concerns over officers not acknowledging letters, phone calls or messages of Assembly Members.

In the letter, Gupta said, "A few instances have been brought to my notice where the communications of the Hon'ble Members in the form of letters, phone calls or messages have not even been acknowledged by the concerned Officer."

Gupta urged the Chief Secretary to sensitize Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and key officials of Delhi Police and DDA for strict compliance.

"This is a serious matter and I think there is an urgent need to reiterate the Government Instructions issued in this regard by the General Administration Dept, Government of NCT of Delhi and the Dept of Personnel & Training, Government of India from time to time," the letter read. (ANI)

