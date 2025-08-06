New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Delhi Legislative Assembly will convene on Wednesday at 2:00 PM to take up a range of issues, including the consideration of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, and a short-duration discussion on alleged financial irregularities in a government scholarship scheme.

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday tabled the "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees), Bill, 2025" in the Delhi Assembly, stating that the legislation seeks to end commercialisation of education and take action against those exploiting it for profit.

The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families.

"Education is not a thing to be sold. This bill aims to halt the commercialisation of education. We are bringing the bill to take action against those mafias who are selling education..." Sood said while tabling the bill.

The agenda also includes a continued discussion initiated on August 5 under Rule-271 regarding the 'Authenticity of Faansi Ghar,' inaugurated in the Assembly complex in August 2022.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly House witnessed uproar over the issue of 'Phansi Ghar' on Tuesday. Speaker Vijendra Gupta, Ministers and the ruling party MLAs dismissed the claim, citing archives and official documents, while the opposition accused them of erasing symbols of the freedom struggle.

The House will also take up discussions on reports tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on August 4. These include the Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for the financial year 2023-2024.

Additionally, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India's report on 'State Finances for the Year 2023-24' as well as the CAG's report on 'Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers' for the same period will be discussed.

A short-duration discussion under Rule-55 will also be held, with BJP legislators Harish Khurana, Abhay Verma, and Anil Kumar Sharma raising concerns over alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 145 crore in the Jai Bheem Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing free coaching for competitive exams to underprivileged students. (ANI))

