Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: UniHealth Hospitals Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH), celebrates a remarkable achievement by its flagship tertiary care institution, UMC Victoria Hospital, in Kampala, Uganda; the successful birth of healthy twin babies conceived through In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) -- the first such twin delivery since the launch of the hospital's IVF and Fertility Department. This milestone highlights UniHealth's commitment to excellence in advanced reproductive medicine and compassionate maternity care.

The milestone coincides with the first anniversary of the IVF and Fertility Department at UMC Victoria Hospital and underscores the impact of integrating cutting-edge fertility treatments with holistic clinical support.

Turning Dreams into Reality for Families

The parents, who had faced a challenging fertility journey and consulted several providers before being referred to UMC Victoria Hospital, received a personalized treatment plan and comprehensive clinical support from a multidisciplinary team. Their successful outcome reflects the hospital's emphasis on patient-centred care, ethical clinical practices, and advanced reproductive technology.

UMC Victoria Hospital's IVF and Fertility Department offers a full spectrum of reproductive and maternity services, including fertility assessments, IVF and ICSI treatments, antenatal care, delivery services, and neonatal support. This integrated approach ensures continuity of care at every stage of the fertility and maternity journey.

Strengthening India-Africa Healthcare Leadership

Headquartered in Mumbai, Unihealth Hospitals Limited operates under the UMC Hospitals brand with a growing portfolio of hospitals, medical centres, and integrated healthcare services across India and multiple African nations.

Strategically expanding in India -- particularly within Maharashtra's key healthcare hubs, UniHealth aims to bring world-class tertiary care services and advanced specialties closer to Indian patients while leveraging global clinical expertise.

Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of Unihealth Hospitals Limited, said: "This achievement by our clinical team at UMC Victoria Hospital represents the very essence of UniHealth'smission -- helping families realise their dreams through world-class medical care. We are proud to support advanced fertility services that are accessible, evidence-based, and delivered with compassion. For patients across India and internationally, this milestone reinforces the possibilities that modern reproductive medicine can offer in trusted healthcare environments."

Dr. Anurag Shah, Founder & Director of Unihealth Hospitals Limited, added: "We believe quality healthcare knows no borders. As we expand UniHealth's footprint in India -- including new multi-specialty tertiary care hospitals in Maharashtra -- we are inspired by achievements like this at our Ugandan facility. It motivates us to strengthen our clinical capabilities across all specialties, including reproductive health, benefitting communities both in India and abroad."

