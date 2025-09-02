New Delhi [India] September 2 (ANI): As Delhi continues to grapple with heavy rainfall, city authorities have initiated a rescue operation to save farmers who are stranded in the fields at Burari on Tuesday.

With the capital facing rising water levels in the Yamuna River, a member of the evacuation team says that the situation is currently dangerous, as water from the Hathnikund Barrage has been released. The member further added that the operation has been going on since last night.

Also Read | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Backs India-China Talks, Calls for Balanced Diplomacy.

"The situation is dangerous right now because water has been released from Hathnikund Barrage. We have been rescuing people since last night" the rescue team member told ANI.

However, the rescue team says that they have rescued the people safely. During the relief efforts, the team since last night has managed to retrieve 50-60 people till now.

Also Read | Vulgar Messages to Actress Ramya: 12 Darshan Fans Arrested, Police Launch Manhunt for Others.

"We have been rescuing people since last night. We have rescued people safely. We will also retrieve the belongings of the people that have been left behind. We have rescued 50-60 people since last night. We will also rescue any livestock that is found to be stranded. These boats are being operated on behalf of Delhi Government," the rescue team member added..

Giving the status of the situation on the ground, resident Gwal Das said there is not much threat to area right now, but they stay up all night to monitor the water level.

"There is not much threat right now. In 2023, water came; hence,half of Delhi was submerged. Half of the roads were closed. However, water did not come here. After that, there was a lot of mud. But we can see that all the water has gone to the Gurudwara. When the water level rises, we shift from here...We stay up at night and keep checking the water level, police personnel come here regularly to check everything. They have told us to be alert," Das told ANI.

Meanwhile, at 10:30 am, the water level of the Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall in Majnu Ka Tila. Moreover, anticipating the possibility of flooding, shopkeepers at Monastery Market in Civil Line have shifted their goods as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)