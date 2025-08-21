New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi has announced a complete abstention from work across all district courts on August 22 and 23, 2025, in protest against the recent notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), which allows police depositions to be recorded from police stations instead of courts.

The decision came after an urgent meeting held on Thursday evening, where the Committee expressed strong resentment against the move, terming it "arbitrary, unlawful, and against the fundamental principles of justice."

Earlier, on August 20, the Committee had submitted representations to the LG of Delhi, the Union Home Minister, the Union Law Minister, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and the Delhi Home Minister, strongly objecting to the notification. It highlighted that the order conflicts with a July 15, 2024, circular issued by the Union Home Secretary.

The Committee urged immediate withdrawal of the notification and warned that failure to do so would compel lawyers to protest.

Despite the representation, the notification has not been withdrawn. Consequently, the Bar bodies have unanimously resolved to paralyse court functioning for two days.

"No advocate shall appear before any court, either physically or virtually. Strict action will be taken against those who defy the call," the resolution states.

Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) and Additional Secretary General of the Coordination Committee, said, "This directive is not only anti-lawyer but also anti-justice and against the larger public interest. Recording depositions at police stations would seriously obstruct the trial process and undermine judicial independence."

The Committee further announced that it will convene again on August 23, 2025, to assess the prevailing situation and decide the future course of action, hinting at a possible escalation if the government does not withdraw the notification. (ANI)

