Noida, Jul 7 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday arrested a driver who had fled with the money of his Delhi-based employer after leaving him along a highway during their ride to Bulandshahr, officials said.

The employer, a businessman who had asked the driver to stop the car on the highway to attend nature's call around 9 pm on Wednesday, alleged in his complaint to the police that he was carrying Rs 18 lakh cash and other expensive items like a laptop with him.

However, when the police arrested the accused driver and his three relatives from Mathura Thursday morning, they recovered Rs 81 lakh cash and all other items, including the businessman's Hyundai Creta, a senior official said.

The incident took place near the Luharli toll plaza on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under Dadri police station limits and four people, including the driver, his wife, sister and brother-in-law, have been arrested for hatching the plan, the official said.

“The businessman, who lives in Delhi's Dwarka area, said he was in tension after the incident because of which he mistakenly mentioned Rs 18 lakh in the complaint to the police instead of Rs 81 lakh cash that he was carrying with him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Meenakshi Katyayan told PTI.

“The arrested accused have been presented in a local court and the recovered cash, along with other items, have also been sent to the court's custody. The businessman will have to produce evidence in the court now to reclaim the additional money as per procedures,” the officer added.

Driver Sonu Chauhan had been working with businessman Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal for 15 years, according to the police.

Chauhan, his wife Pushpa, sister Shweta Singh and Shweta's husband Karnveer Singh had hatched the plan at the driver's rented residence in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the police said.

On Wednesday evening, Agarwal was on his way to his factory in Anoopshahar area of Bulandshahr district from Delhi but his driver fled with the car containing the cash after the businessman got down for a toilet break, the police said.

The driver then drove down to Surya Nagar colony in Mathura in the Creta where he met with the other three accused. They had planned to leave Mathura on Thursday but were nabbed around 9.30 am by the Greater Noida police, according to the DCP.

“Not only were the accused arrested and the case worked out, a 100 per cent recovery was made in the case in a short span of time,” DCP Katyayan said.

An FIR has been lodged at Dadri police station under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), among others, the police said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh announced a Rs 50,000 reward for the police team involved in cracking the case, according to an official statement.

