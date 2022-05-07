New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta alleged that Aam Admi party (AAP)-led government in Punjab misused the state police force to arrest BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday.

He further said that the BJP workers will fight against the "Duryodhanpan" and "arrogance" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Area Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 8: IMD.

"Today, Bagga has come back to his home. This is the victory of democracy and justice. His release broke Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance. He misused the Punjab police force to arrest Bagga," Gupta told mediapersons.

Gupta further alleged that the police did not give time to Bagga to wear his turban properly, while they were arresting him and misbehaved with his father.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

"If it's a crime to raise voice against the injustice going on with the farmers and to demand an apology for the disrespect shown to Kashmiri Pandits, then every BJP party worker will continue to commit this crime," he stated.

"BJP workers are not scared to any notice or action. We will fight against arrogance and 'Duryodhanpan' of Kejriwal,"he stated.

Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in national capital yesterday. The family members of Bagga could be seen celebrating on his return to his house in Delhi.

However, Bagga's father PS Bagga alleged, "Police officials started dragging Tajinder, they didn't allow him to wear his turban, this is against our religious principles. We've asked Punjabi brothers to raise voices against this. Finally, Tajinder is back, this is victory of truth."

Earlier today, Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops were detained.

At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police which rushed to a court for a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint. With the search warrant in hand, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga and brought him back to the national capital.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga on charges of making provocative statement, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)