New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday and requested him for lifting of weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops dealing in non-essential items, citing improvement in Covid situation in the city.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said after the meeting that the LG responded positively to the requests of the BJP legislators.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Bulandshahr Riot Accused Yogesh Raj's Nomination Rejected.

The legislators also raised other issues like liquor shops opened in residential areas of Delhi in violation of the Master Plan-2021 and non-payment of salaries to the staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University funded by the Delhi government, Bidhuri said.

BJP MLAs Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai, and Ajay Mahawar joined the delegation.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DMRC Launches Special Train To Mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Bidhuri said people are facing a lot of trouble due to the rules implemented by the Kejriwal government "in the name of controlling coronavirus" in Delhi.

"Since the cases have come down now, steps like odd-even and weekend curfew should be withdrawn," he said.

The delegation also requested the LG for steps to provide relief to operators and owners of banquet hall, spa, and other business establishments.

The legislators suggested that the responsibility of preventing overcrowding in the markets is of the Delhi government. Therefore, volunteers should be deputed in the markets, and they should implement sanitization and social distancing and distribute masks.

The Lieutenant Governor was also informed that under the new liquor policy, hundreds of liquor shops have been opened in the capital in residential areas and on notified roads with mixed land use, Bidhuri said.

"This is a clear violation of the Master Plan-2021. Therefore, the LG was requested to issue orders to the Delhi government, all the three municipal corporations, and the DDA to close all these shops opened in violation of the master plan," he said.

Apart from this, the delegation also raised the issue of the financial crisis in the 12 colleges of Delhi University. The staff of these colleges have not been paid salaries for the last six months, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)