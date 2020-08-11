New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A Delhi BJP spokesperson has demanded that the party ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation immediately terminate the membership of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, currently in jail in connection with the February riots in the city.

In a letter to EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain on Monday, BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Hussain should be terminated under Section 33 (2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

As per the DMC Act, if a councillor is absent from meetings of the corporation for three successive months, without its permission, his seat can be declared vacant, Kapoor claimed.

Hussain, who was elected councillor from Nehru Vihar ward in the EDMC, is in jail in connection with the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma during the communal violence in northeast Delhi that claimed over 50 lives and left injured scores others in February.

"It is on record that Hussain has not attended any meeting of East DMC House since January 2020," Kapoor alleged.

"Please examine the matter and announce the termination of Tahir Hussain's membership of East DMC immediately," Kapoor wrote in the letter.

The Municipal Corporation Act prescribes that every member has to attend meetings and those who fail to do so without informing the mayor stand disqualified, he said.

