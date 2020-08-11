New Delhi, August 11: The Government of India on Tuesday rejected reports that the Indian Army had conducted a formal inquiry into the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020, and a report following the probe had been submitted. This information was shared by the Press Information Bureau of India. It stated that "no such inquiry has been conducted or ordered by Indian Army". Did Rajnath Singh Write Letter to PM Modi Saying General Bipin Rawat Wants Removal of Indian Army Chief, XIV Corps Commander? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that the army has conducted “a formal Court of Inquiry into the Galwan clash on June had been conducted by senior officers headed by 15 Corp Commander, Lt. Gen BS Raju, “into the standoff at Galwan, orders that preceded the incident and as well as actions taken by troops after they came under attack by the PLA while verifying the disengagement process”. Reports said that the following action is awaited after submission of the report.

Denying the reports, PIB Fact Check said that the Indian Army had conducted no inquiry into June 15 Galwan Valley clash. The Press Information Bureau, in a picture, called it fake news.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Claim: Economic Times says the #Army has conducted a formal inquiry into the Galwan valley clash on June 15 and a report has been submitted#PIBFactCheck: no such inquiry has been conducted or ordered by #IndianArmy@adgpi pic.twitter.com/9cpUGVNOZ8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 11, 2020

In the Galwan Vally clash in Ladakh, 20 Indian jawans had died. Casualties also took place on the Chinese side. However, the exact number is unknown. The clashes broke out when Indian soldiers objected to People’s Liberation of Army (PLA) attempts to erect a structure on the Indian side.

