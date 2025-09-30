New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Delhi BJP leaders on Monday hailed the inauguration of party unit's new office in the national capital and said it will help strengthen the resolve for public service, social welfare, and good governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-built office of Delhi BJP.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel congratulated Delhi BJP workers and highlighted the city's role in shaping the party's journey.

"Today, the Prime Minister has inaugurated the Delhi state office; congratulations to the Delhi BJP workers for this. Delhi has been the centre of movements on contemporary issues. Today, if the Modi government has been formed in the Centre for the third time, or previously the Vajpayee government was formed twice, or the BJP government was formed in Delhi, then it is the contribution of four generations of Delhi's workers," Baghel said.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra underlined the cultural significance of the new office, stating,

"This long-awaited office has been completed. There is a BJP government in Delhi. This office will play a very important role."

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said Delhi's importance extends far beyond politics.

"Delhi is the heart of India and naturally the Prime Minister has reminded BJP workers of this. Unity in diversity is India's stregnth. India has to show the way to the world, India has to become one of the leading countries in the world, therefore, the responsibility of BJP workers is greater," he said.

He said the new office will help strengthen the resolve for public service, social welfare, and good governance.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma said the party's Delhi unit now has a permanent address.

"Until now, our offices were in government-owned premises. Today, Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated our Delhi state office. We want to thank him on behalf of the entire unit," Sharma said.

PM Modi inaugurated the newly-built office of BJP Delhi unit at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg. BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among those present.

The new office, constructed with modern facilities, is designed to further strengthen organisational activities and provide a centralised hub for party workers and leaders in the national capital.

The new building is equipped with advanced communication systems, meeting halls, and dedicated spaces for the coordination of party programmes.

BJP came to power in Delhi in February this year after 27 years. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister performed a havan at the new BJP Delhi headquarters. Delhi BJP leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogender Chandolia, and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, were present at the ceremony.

"The office, funded by donations, underscores BJP's identity as a service organisation," Rekha Gupta said. Ashish Sood described the new premises as "a centre where the party workers take inspiration to serve the public. (ANI)

