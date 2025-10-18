New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the use of green firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), region ahead of Diwali, while criticising previous state governments for allegedly undermining festivals associated with Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva said Diwali is not just a festival but a significant cultural celebration linked to the legacy of Lord Ram. He asserted that the festival has historically brought joy and unity among people, but alleged that earlier governments in Delhi attempted to diminish its traditional significance.

"Diwali is an integral part of our culture, and this festival associated with Lord Shri Ram brings joy and enthusiasm to all our lives. The previous governments in Delhi have worked to disrupt festivals associated with Sanatan. Now, there is our BJP government in Delhi, and our Chief Minister is also making efforts to revive all those old traditions and to celebrate them with enthusiasm..." he said.

He also praised the efforts made in the legal space to protect the right to celebrate festivals. "Our Delhi government presented a good case (before the Supreme Court).. So the Supreme Court also granted permission... Every religion should celebrate its festivals with joy," he added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) ahead of Diwali, allowing the sale and bursting of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

The Supreme Court, in its order issued on October 15, relaxed restrictions on firecracker usage in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, with timings limited to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm. The apex court stated that a "balanced approach" is necessary between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench.

It also ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to ensure that only permitted products with QR codes are sold.

The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said. (ANI)

