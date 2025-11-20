New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Special NIA Court at Patiala House Court grants 10-day custody of Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (UP), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K) to NIA in connection with the November 10 deadly car blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Special NIA judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana remanded the four accused in NIA custody for 10 days.

NIA had sought 15 days' remand of the accused persons to investigate the Delhi Blast case and to ascertain their role in the case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a press release that it has arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six. The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, the agency said.

NIA also said that it had earlier arrested two other accused - Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case. The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage. (ANI)

