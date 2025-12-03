New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The special NIA court at Patiala House on Wednesday extended the NIA custody of Accused Jasir Bilal Wani for a further 7 days. He was the second accused arrested by the NIA. It is alleged that he provided technical support for carrying out the attack and modified the drones. He was attempting to make a rocket.

NIA produced Jasir before the special court after 7 days of custody. He was arrested in Srinagar on November 17 by the NIA. Thereafter, he was remanded to NIA custody for 10 days on November 18.

Principal District and Sessions judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana extended the NIA custody of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish for a further 7 days. He was produced before the court in heavy security. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Earlier, the court had allowed his plea to meet his lawyer on alternate days in NIA custody. It is alleged that Jasir provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modified drones. He was also attempting to make a rocket. He was closely associated with the terror Conspiracy with Umar Un Nabi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir, by an NIA team that was in the Valley.

NIA, in a press release, had said that investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 10 people and left 32 people injured.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage, the NIA said.

NIA is continuing to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack. (ANI)

