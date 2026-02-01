Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rain and snowfall during the last 24 hours, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the state on Sunday.

According to the IMD's morning weather bulletin issued from Shimla, there was no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures across most stations in the state. However, minimum temperatures at a few places rose by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, while at some stations they remained near normal or were 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

Also Read | Budget 2026 Highlights: Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to Get Dedicated Rare Earth Corridors.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti at -3.6 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Paonta Sahib at 24 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, significant rainfall was reported at several locations, with Manali receiving 10 mm, followed by Sujanpur Tira (7.8 mm), Sarahan (7.3 mm), Shimla (4.2 mm), Malraon (4.0 mm), and Solan and Jubberhatti (3.4 mm each).

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 5 Killed, 3 Critically Injured as Speeding Truck Crushes Auto-Rickshaw in Bihta While Returning From Maner Urs Fair.

Snowfall was also reported in higher reaches, with Shillaroo and Kothi receiving 5 cm, Kufri 4 cm, Gondhla 3 cm, Khadrala 2.5 cm and Sangla 2.1 cm of snow .

The IMD said thunderstorm activity was observed at Shimla and Sundernagar, while no fog, cold wave, cold day conditions or gusty winds were reported during the period .

Regarding the weather system, the department said a western disturbance persists as a cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan and adjoining Afghanistan, with its influence extending into northwest India. An induced cyclonic circulation is currently lying over north Rajasthan, while a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of February 2, followed by another system around February 5 .

In its forecast, the IMD has predicted scattered rain and snowfall over the state during the next two days, followed by dry weather for the subsequent days. A yellow alert has been issued for Sunday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)