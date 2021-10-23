New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The body of a 51-year-old man was recovered at a ghat on Yamuna river in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said on Saturday.

After receiving information on Friday, a police team arrived at the spot and met Manish Tiwari, a relative of the deceased, who said his uncle and Burari resident Sanjay Kumar Rai had been missing since October 18, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Haryana to Develop Historical Places of Mahendragarh.

A missing person's report was filed at the Naraina police station.

During the search for the man, a CCTV footage of the deceased jumping into the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge was obtained, police said.

Also Read | AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2021 Released by NTA, Candidates Can Check & Download Answer Key Online at nta.ac.in.

The family members of the deceased identified him in the footage, the officer said.

On Friday, they were informed through a disaster helpline number that a body had been found at the ghat, police said.

Tiwari reached there and called the police. The body was identified by the family of the deceased. It was shifted to the AIIMS hospital's mortuary for post-mortem. Autopsy was conducted on Saturday and the body was handed over to family members, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)