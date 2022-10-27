Jabalpur, Oct 27 (PTI) A Delhi-bound express train had to be stopped for more than 20 minutes near Hardua railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening after it suffered a brake block jam that resulted in smoke emanating from a wheel of its coach, an official said.

The train - Gondwana Express (22181) - was on its way to Hazrat Nizamuddin station from Jabalpur with several passengers on board when the incident occurred, the West Central Railway (WCR) official said.

"The Gondwana Express was detained for 23 minutes due to brake block jam after the train crossed Hardua station in Katni district," Jabalpur-based WCR's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava told PTI.

"Due to the brake block jam, smoke emanated from one of the wheels of B6 coach of the train. After it was reported by the passengers, the train was immediately stopped," he said.

The information about the incident was received around 5.27 pm, Shrivastava said, adding that after the snag was fixed, the train left for its destination at 5.50 pm.

The train had begun its journey from the Jabalpur station around 3.30 pm.

