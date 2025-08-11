New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): As Delhi gears up to celebrate Independence Day when the skies will once again come alive with a vibrant dance of kites, BSES advocated for a safe kite flying, appealing to elders and parents to counsel children on the dangers of retrieving kites from prohibited or barricaded electrical installations.

The BSES pointed out that Metal-coated manjha, often used to win kite battles, is a silent but deadly conductor of electricity. Its use has been linked to numerous accidents, injuries, and large-scale power outages across the city. Every year, this hazardous string endangers lives, disrupts power supply, and jeopardizes public safety--especially during high kite-flying seasons like Independence Day.

Also Read | 'Vote Chori' March: Mallikarjun Kharge Questions Government's Intent After Delhi Police Stopped INDIA Bloc's Protest, Says 'If They Won't Let Us Reach Govt Offices, What Are They Afraid of?'.

"With kite-flying activity expected to surge, so does the risk of fatal shocks, electrocution, and blackouts. This Independence Day, let's celebrate safely. Choose cotton or biodegradable thread, and keep kites away from power lines. A moment of thrill should never cost a life--or a city's power," the BSES said.

Each year, numerous instances of power disruptions and equipment damage are reported due to metal-coated manjha. With the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, there is an expected increase in kite-flying activities, potentially leading to more incidents.

Also Read | Tesla Delhi Showroom Opens: Elon Musk's EV Company Inaugurates Its 2nd Showroom in Delhi NCR at Worldmark 3 Complex in Aerocity, 1st Opened in Mumbai Last Month.

It must be noted that disrupting the power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act.

A BSES official emphasises, "Kite flying is a wonderful tradition, but safety must come first. We urge residents to fly kites away from electrical installations and to avoid using metal or metal-coated manjha. Following these guidelines will ensure a safe and enjoyable Independence Day for all."

The tripping of a single 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power for over 10,000 residents, while a single 11 KV line can affect over 2,500 residents. Each year, multiple instances of kite-flying-related injuries are reported. In anticipation of Independence Day, BSES has placed its Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert to manage any contingencies.

The threat extends beyond power disruptions. Reckless kite flying, especially with metal-coated manjha, can lead to severe injuries or even electrocution for the kite flyer.

BSES appeals to elders and parents to counsel children on the dangers of retrieving kites from prohibited or barricaded electrical installations. Life is far more precious than any kite. Ensuring children understand this can prevent major power failures and potential electrocutions.

To raise awareness about the dangers of flying kites near electrical installations, BSES has launched a comprehensive campaign. This includes social media posts, interactions with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and newsletters aimed at sensitising consumers about the risks associated with metal-coated manjha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)