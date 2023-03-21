New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) With the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24 put on hold, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light and asserted that an elected government cannot be treated like this.

The presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, has been put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

Also Read | The Met Office on Tuesday Forecast Generally Cloudy Sky with Chances of Light Rain in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said on Twitter, "Delhi Budget, Its presentation can't be stopped like a car by a traffic light!"

"Alleged objections: 1) Capital expenditure insufficient. Only 20% of total budget. 2) Allocation to publicity higher than last year. An elected government can't be treated like this!" the former Union minister and an independent MP in the Upper House said.

Also Read | UN Diplomat Shares Worst Experience of Travelling in Air India, Complains for Broken Seats, Cockroaches on New York-Delhi Flight (See Pics).

Sources in the Delhi government have said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stopped the Kejriwal government's budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

As the AAP dispensation lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought clarification from the Delhi government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)