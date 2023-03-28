New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A 2-storey building in the Badarpur area collapsed after a fire broke out inside the building.

However, no causalities have been reported so far.

According to officials, 18 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire.

The building had a godown on the ground floor where the fire incident took place.

"18 fire tenders at the spot. There are no casualties and operations to douse the fire are underway. To douse the fire completely, the debrief needs to be removed. But the fire is under control and there won't be any further problems," ADP of Delhi Fire Services Rajesh Shukla. (ANI)

