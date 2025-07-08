New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) In a bid to bridge infrastructural gaps at the district level, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Integrated District Project Fund and the District Project Fund schemes, allocating Rs 53 crore for their implementation, officials said on Tuesday.

These funds will enable small but essential development projects in all government districts to be completed easily and without bureaucratic hurdles, they added.

Noting that this initiative is based on the good governance mantra of 'perform, reform, and transform', Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that the government aims to decentralise the system so that development projects can be completed quickly at every level.

She emphasised that this model will ensure complete transparency and faster execution of small but necessary projects. The core objective is to empower district magistrates to independently execute development works without needing further approvals, thereby expediting the pace of local governance, she noted.

Explaining the schemes, Gupta said they will accelerate grassroots-level development across Delhi and help ensure that basic services are delivered to citizens quickly and effectively.

The objective of the fund is to provide financial support for development projects focused on infrastructure, community amenities, and social welfare, she added.

These funds will support a wide range of projects such as roads, schools, dispensaries, and community centres.

The scheme aims to identify local needs, plan relevant projects, and allocate resources for their execution at the ground level.

The chief minister added that the objective is to address urgent, small-scale development needs in all 11 administrative districts of Delhi. Implementation of these projects will be carried out through departments like PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control, MCD, among others.

Gupta further informed that the scheme is entirely funded by the Delhi government, which has allocated Rs 53 crore in total. Out of this, Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the Integrated District Project Fund and Rs 33 crore for the District Project Fund. This means that each district will receive Rs 3 crore for local projects.

The scheme will be administered by a project approval committee. The district magistrate will serve as the chairperson, and the additional district magistrate as the member secretary.

The infrastructure initiatives that will be covered under this include minor repair works related to roads, bridges, and other public structures such as district revenue offices.

The project will also cover repairs of community centres, panchayat houses, and other public amenities, repairs in schools and dispensaries, maintenance of cow shelters, street lights, CCTV cameras, drains, pond rejuvenation, and projects related to education and health.

Projects related to the maintenance and repair of public toilets and parks, flood control works, and other such tasks deemed appropriate by competent authorities will also be covered by the fund.

