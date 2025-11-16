New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI) In a major breakthrough in the deadly Delhi car blast incident took place near iconic Red Fort, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack which claimed 12 innocent lives and left 32 others injured. The agency arrested Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered. He was arrested from Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police a day after the blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10. In a statement, the NIA said its investigations revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora , Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack.

As per the anti-terror agency Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA said it is continuing its investigation across states.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case. (ANI)

