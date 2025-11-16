School Assembly News Headlines Today, 17 November 2025: Reading school assembly news headlines on a daily basis helps students stay updated on important current events and understand what is happening around the world. The morning assemblies serve a greater purpose than simply beginning the day as they promote discipline, unity, and offer a meaningful chance to learn beyond regular lessons. With updates from national, international, sports, business, and entertainment news, students broaden their knowledge and connect classroom learning with real-world situations. Below are some major national and international headlines to include in today’s assembly on November 17.

National News For School Assembly

Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Kashmir Man Linked to Red Fort Area Suicide Attack That Killed 10 and Injured 32

Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft Case: SIT to Conduct Court-Mandated Scientific Examination at Sabarimala Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With MAHSR Team in Surat, Hails Their Role in India’s 1st Bullet Train Project

International News For School Assembly

EAM S Jaishankar Calls on Qatar Amir Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Reiterates India’s Commitment to Stronger Ties

Afghanistan Refugee Crisis: Pakistan Arrests Over 100,000 Afghans as Returns Surge, UNHCR Data Shows

Flood Alert in South Africa: Gauteng on High Alert As Severe Weather Triggers Widespread Flood Risks

Gen Z Protest in Mexico: People Take to the Streets To Protest Against Rising Crime and Corruption, Hundreds Injured and Several Detained

Iranian Spy Arrested: 2 Israeli Citizens Arrested for Sharing Sensitive Information About IDF to Iranian Intelligence Agencies

Sports News For School Assembly

South Africa Beat India By 30 Runs in IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 at Kolkata

Guatemala Kitman Breaks Down in Tears While Continuing to Work After Team Misses Out on FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Loss to Panama

Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Test Captain Ruled Out Of Ongoing IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Owing To Neck Injury on Day 2

Khalid Jamil Names India's 23-member Travelling Squad to Bangladesh for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027; Ryan Williams Included

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Dharmendra Recovering at Home; Family Hopes To Celebrate His 90th Birthday As Esha Deol Delays Her Own Celebrations

Disney Announces ‘Multi-Year Distribution’ Agreement With YouTube TV

‘Shahrukhz by Danube’: New Dubai Towers To Be Named After Shah Rukh Khan

Business News For School Assembly

India’s Forex Exchange Reserves Drop Further, by USD 2.7 Billion to USD 687 Billion in Latest Week, Says RBI Report

Indian IT services companies may see minimal impact from DPDP Rules

Ola Electric commences test rides of its 4,680 Bharat Cell vehicles

India's economic growth, social inclusion can advance together: UNDP chief

Andhra attracts Rs 13.25 trillion investments; renewables dominate CII meet

