CMS Company official Dharmendra said that an inquiry is being carried out into the incident (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants who shot a cash van guard allegedly made away with Rs 10.78 lakh cash at Wajirabad in Delhi, officials said.

According to information, the 55-year-old victim, identified as Udaypal Singh, was a security guard at CMS Company - with the agency operating the cash van service

One of the miscreants opened fire at him and fled after looting money from the van on Tuesday.

The bullet hit him in the left side of the chest, and he died while being taken to a hospital.

An official with the company said that an investigation is being carried out and the looted notes are being counted. The deceased security guard was a resident of Ghonda in Delhi, and the amount of cash looted in the incident is estimated to be around Rs 10.78 lakh.

"An ATM in Wajirabad was looted. The gunman was shot by unidentified people and he died while being taken to the hospital. An inquiry is being carried out and the currency notes looted in the incident are being checked," said Dharmendra, a CMS official. (ANI)

