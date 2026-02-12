Chennai, February 12: Gold prices in India edged slightly higher on Thursday, February 12, 2026, extending the mild recovery seen earlier this week. Domestic bullion rates remained supported by firm global trends and steady demand in the physical market. Both physical gold and MCX contracts witnessed marginal gains amid stable international cues and currency movement. Check the latest gold rates in major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

As per market trends, 24-carat (pure) gold is trading in the range of INR 1,67,800 to INR 1,71,500 per 10 grams, while 22-carat (standard) gold is hovering between INR 1,53,800 and INR 1,57,000 per 10 grams across key markets. Gold Rate Today, February 11, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market analysts attribute the uptick to sustained safe-haven buying and stable global bullion prices. While short-term volatility may persist due to international economic data and currency fluctuations, the broader outlook for gold remains constructive amid geopolitical uncertainties and long-term investment demand. Silver Rate Today, February 11, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 12, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Mumbai INR 1,57,000 INR 1,71,500 Chennai INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Kolkata INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Bengaluru INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Hyderabad INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Ahmedabad INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Jaipur INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Lucknow INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Bhopal INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Srinagar INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Jodhpur INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Noida INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Ghaziabad INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800 Gurugram INR 1,53,800 INR 1,67,800

(Prices are approximate averages based on multiple market sources and reflect physical gold rates on February 12, 2026.)

Across India, both 22-carat gold commonly used for jewellery and 24-carat pure gold continued to recover gradually after last week’s correction. Experts note that gold prices will remain sensitive to global economic indicators, US Federal Reserve commentary, currency movements, and geopolitical developments. Fresh macroeconomic triggers could influence the next directional move in domestic gold rates.

