New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): A catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by two men using a plastic tray after an altercation with the DJ coordinator at a wedding function last night, said the police.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, added the police. The incident took place near Prashant Vihar area, Rohini.

Suspects were identified, and teams were formed to nab them. (ANI)

