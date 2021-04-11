New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A Delhi Civil Defence volunteer was killed on Sunday after being hit by a truck while he was on duty at Baba Haridas Nagar here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Punit Gupta, a resident of Ganesh Nagar complex in Pandav Nagar, they said.

Police received information about the accident on the Main Nagaloi Road at 1:12 am, a senior officer said.

Accused Devinder Singh, a resident of Jharoda Road in Najafgarh, was caught and his truck was seized, police said.

"During enquiry, it was revealed that Gupta was injured in the accident and declared brought dead at the Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Later, a case was registered and Singh was arrested. He was released on bail, the officer said.

Gupta's body was handed over to his family members after postmortem at the RTRM Hospital, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)