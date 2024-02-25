New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Opening a fresh front against the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of barring officers from implementing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scheme by threatening them with suspension.

The DJB scheme is currently awaiting the Cabinet nod.

The 'One Time Settlement Scheme' announced by CM Kejriwal in June 2023 is an offer for consumers in the national capital to settle their pending water bills.

Addressing a gathering in the national capital on Sunday, the AAP national convenor said, "The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has already cleared this settlement scheme. It is now pending clearance by the Cabinet. However, the BJP has asked the Delhi L-G to stop this scheme. The officers are being barred and threatened with suspension. They are crying. When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the Bill (for clearance by the Cabinet), they said they were threatened with suspension if the Bill was brought to the Cabinet for clearance. Not content with putting Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in jail, they are now bent on filing false cases against my offices through the ED and CBI," the CM said at the gathering on Sunday.

Further, Delhi CM Kejriwal also accused the BJP of trying to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi.

"They (BJP) even tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They don't want the children of the poor to get the same level and quality of education as their children. Only I know, how am I running the government in Delhi. Had there been a Nobel Prize for this, I would have won it," CM Kejriwal said.

Echoing the refrain of his party chief, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The chief minister was elected by the people and if he has come up with a scheme for their welfare, the BJP is nobody to interfere. Why is the L-G interfering in this matter?"

With approximately 27.6 lakh consumers in Delhi, 11.7 lakh consumers have been burdened with outstanding dues amounting to a total of Rs 5,737 crore, according to a statement from the CMO. (ANI)

