Puri, February 25: A 50-year-old tea stall owner died after suffering a heart attack allegedly caused by loud music during the immersion of a Saraswati idol in Odisha's Rourkela on Saturday, February 24. The police have detained the DJ who was playing the music at the event.

According to an India Today report, the deceased, identified as Premnath Barabhaya, was a resident of the Raghunathpali area. According to the report, a private party from the Bhadrak district was hired to play music for the occasion. However, mid-way through the procession, Barabhaya fainted and collapsed on the road. He was rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The post-mortem report confirmed that he died of a heart attack. Odisha Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack After Accident Kills Brother, Nephew in Keonjhar.

Locals Stage Protest Outside Police Station

The incident sparked outrage among the locals, who blamed the loud music for Barabhaya’s death. They staged a protest outside the Raghunathpali Police Station, demanding action against the DJ and the organisers of the event. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have taken the DJ into custody.

In another incident of death due to a heart attack, a man in Barigaon village of Odisha's Kendujhar district suffered a heart attack. He died shortly after hearing about the death of his brother and nephew in a road accident. The incident took place on Friday, February 23. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Samara Munda. His elder brother Kande Munda (57) and nephew Laxman (35) died in an accident. Odisha: Bus Driver Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Heroic Last-Moment Maneuver Saves 48 Passengers in Kandhamal (Watch Video).

Reportedly, Kande and his son Laxman were going to the weekly market at Bankapatuli on their two-wheeler. Near Pipilia village, their motorcycle was hit by a truck carrying iron. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Hearing about the accident and death of his brother and nephew, Samara reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

