New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free bus travel for the transgender community.

Taking to his 'X' account, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that this scheme is aimed at giving equal rights and dignity to transgender people, who are often ignored and discriminated against in society.

CM Kejriwal also said that the scheme would be approved by the cabinet soon and implemented within a few weeks.

He expressed his hope that this scheme will help transgender people access public transportation and improve their lives.

"The transgender community is largely neglected in our social environment. This should not happen; they are also human beings and they also have equal rights. The Delhi government has decided that now travel in Delhi buses will be free for the transgender community as well. Soon, it will be passed by the cabinet and implemented. I have full hope that this decision will greatly benefit the people of the transgender community," CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on 'X'.

Women are already provided a free bus ride in Delhi. The free bus ride scheme for women in Delhi is an initiative by the AAP government to provide safe and affordable public transport for women.

Under the scheme, women can travel for free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS). (ANI)

